Seahawks' Pete Carroll Will Have 'No Hesitation' Using Marshawn Lynch vs. 49ers

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks did not just sign Marshawn Lynch for posterity.

Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters he will have "no hesitation" about using the 33-year-old running back against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

"I'm as excited as the fans are," Carroll added.

Lynch officially returned to Seattle Dec. 23 on a deal that lasts only for the remainder of this season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The All-Pro retired from the NFL in April after spending 2017 and '18 with his hometown Oakland Raiders. He last played with the Seahawks, where he earned the moniker Beast Mode and won Super Bowl XLVIII, in 2015.

Carroll expressed how happy he is to have Lynch back:

And Lynch, forever remembered as participating in press conferences "so I won't get fined," concisely said he felt "great" to be back in Seattle on Tuesday:

The Seahawks signed Lynch following a barrage of injuries in their backfield. Rashaad Penny suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 14. Week 16 brought more bad news when Chris Carson suffered a season-ending fractured hip and C.J. Prosise broke his arm.

Lynch rushed for 1,457 yards and 57 touchdowns across 82 regular-season games for the Seahawks from 2010 to '15. He led the league in rushing touchdowns in 2013 and '14 with 12 and 13 respectively.

Sunday night's clash with the 12-3 Niners is of the utmost importance for the 11-4 Seahawks. The winner will clinch the NFC West.