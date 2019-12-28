Bronny James, Sierra Canyon Beat Birmingham 80-61 in The Classic at Damien

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Terren Frank and BJ Boston each posted 18 points as Sierra Canyon stayed undefeated with an 80-61 win over Birmingham High School at The Classic at Damien.

Harold Yu and Amari Bailey also had 13 apiece for the 13-0 Trailblazers. David Elliott led Birmingham with 22.

Sierra Canyon's LeBron James Jr. (known as Bronny) posted four points on 2-of-3 shooting. He added one rebound, one assist and one steal in 11 minutes.

Teammate Zaire Wade had six points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal in 17 minutes.

James is the son of Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward LeBron James, and Wade is the son of NBA legend Dwyane Wade, who retired last spring after 16 seasons.

The Trailblazers jumped out to a 21-7 lead after one quarter, but Birmingham fought back to tie the game at 26. The two teams were knotted at 41 in the third quarter before a 16-4 run helped Sierra Canyon enjoy a comfortable lead en route to a 19-point win.

Sierra Canyon advanced to the semifinals of the 16-team tournament, which is occurring at the Damien High School Athletic Center in La Verne, California.

The 13-0 Trailblazers, who are ranked No. 1 in MaxPreps' national computer rankings of the top boys high school hoops teams, will play Etiwanda High School in the Platinum Division semifinals on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

It is a rematch of the 2018 CIF State Semifinal matchup between the two schools, which Sierra Canyon won 58-55.