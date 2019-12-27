What's on B/R Live This Month: January 2020

B/R Live StaffContributor IDecember 27, 2019

B/R Live

National Lacrosse League

We're now more than a month into the National Lacrosse League season. There are 23 games in January, scheduled on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Every game is on B/R Live here.

   

NBA League Pass (Free Preview Week: Jan. 20-26)

Every non-nationally televised NBA game is available on B/R Live as part of an NBA League Pass Subscription or single-game purchase. From Jan. 20 through Jan. 26, every League Pass game will be free to anyone logged into their B/R Live account.

Some of the highlights during Free Preview Week include a stacked slate of games for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Clippers vs. Heat on Friday, Jan. 24.

Watch every out-of-market game here.

   

ONE Championship

ONE Championship starts its 2020 schedule with a strong card featuring a rematch of Thailand's Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion, and England's Jonathan Haggerty, who lost the belt to Rodtang last year. That's in ONE: A New Tomorrow on Jan. 10 at 8:30 a.m. Stream here

Then it's ONE: Fire and Fury, which is set to feature Joshua Pacio, Eduard Folayang, Danny Kingad and more on Jan. 31 at 7:30 a.m. Stream here

   

The Dan Patrick Show

Streaming weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon ET, Dan Patrick and the Danettes talk to some of the biggest names in the sports world. Stream here for free

   

The Rich Eisen Show

With the NFL playoffs kicking off, January will be can't-miss for the Rich Eisen show, which streams daily from noon to 3 p.m. ET. Stream here for free

     

Full schedule for January

Soccer

Scottish Premiership (select matches, highlight shows)
Belgian Pro League (select matches)
LFC TV
Arsenal TV
Spurs TV
B/R Football Ranks
BVB World

National Lacrosse League
Regular season, every game

NBA
NBA League Pass - Free Preview Jan. 20-26

AEW
AEW Dynamite episodes (stream 60 days after original air dates)

FIH (Field Hockey)
Women's Pro League - Starts Jan. 11
Men's Pro League - Starts Jan. 18

MMA
ONE: A New Tomorrow - Jan. 10
ONE: Fire and Fury - Jan. 31
ONE Championship Weekly
Highlight shows

ELEAGUE
FUT Champions Cup - Jan. 17-19

Weekdays, free
Dan Patrick Show, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. ET
Rich Eisen Show, 12 p.m.-3 p.m. ET

Related

    NFL Picks for Week 17 ✍

    Our expert picks for every game against the spread 🤑

    Featured logo
    Featured

    NFL Picks for Week 17 ✍

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Etienne Ready to Defy NFL Odds

    Scouts’ views range from ‘best back in the draft’ to ‘role player.’ Can Clemson’s polarizing star thrive on Sundays?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Etienne Ready to Defy NFL Odds

    Adam Kramer
    via Bleacher Report

    @nfldraftscout's Scouting Notebook for the CFB Playoff

    Featured logo
    Featured

    @nfldraftscout's Scouting Notebook for the CFB Playoff

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Where Is A.J. Green Headed Next Year?

    The best 2020 fits for the Bengals WR ➡️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Where Is A.J. Green Headed Next Year?

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report