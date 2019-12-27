What's on B/R Live This Month: January 2020

B/R Live

National Lacrosse League

We're now more than a month into the National Lacrosse League season. There are 23 games in January, scheduled on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Every game is on B/R Live here.

NBA League Pass (Free Preview Week: Jan. 20-26)

Every non-nationally televised NBA game is available on B/R Live as part of an NBA League Pass Subscription or single-game purchase. From Jan. 20 through Jan. 26, every League Pass game will be free to anyone logged into their B/R Live account.

Some of the highlights during Free Preview Week include a stacked slate of games for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Clippers vs. Heat on Friday, Jan. 24.

Watch every out-of-market game here.

ONE Championship

ONE Championship starts its 2020 schedule with a strong card featuring a rematch of Thailand's Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion, and England's Jonathan Haggerty, who lost the belt to Rodtang last year. That's in ONE: A New Tomorrow on Jan. 10 at 8:30 a.m. Stream here

Then it's ONE: Fire and Fury, which is set to feature Joshua Pacio, Eduard Folayang, Danny Kingad and more on Jan. 31 at 7:30 a.m. Stream here

The Dan Patrick Show

Streaming weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon ET, Dan Patrick and the Danettes talk to some of the biggest names in the sports world. Stream here for free

The Rich Eisen Show

With the NFL playoffs kicking off, January will be can't-miss for the Rich Eisen show, which streams daily from noon to 3 p.m. ET. Stream here for free

