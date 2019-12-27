Jets' Le'Veon Bell on Being Asked to Take HGH Blood Test: 'I Bet I Don't'

Steven Ryan/Associated Press

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell suggested Friday that he would not comply with the NFL's request to take an HGH blood test.

Bell tweeted a photo of the NFL's drug test prompt in his locker with the caption: "I bet I don't."

Back in November, Bell tweeted that he would not partake in another random drug test for the remainder of the season after being tested five times in 10 weeks:

After refusing to sign his franchise tender with the Pittsburgh Steelers and sitting out the entire 2018 season, Bell signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the Jets.

His first season in New York has been a struggle, as he has rushed for just 748 yards (3.3 yards per carry) and three touchdowns while catching 61 passes for 425 yards and one score. The Jets are just 6-9 as a team.

Bell is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, and although he has been suspended twice during his NFL career, neither was for performance-enhancing drugs.

The 27-year-old was suspended for two games in 2015 as a member of the Steelers for violating the NFL's Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse and then suspended for three games in 2016 for a similar violation.

Bell and the Jets will look to end their 2019 season on a high note when they face the playoff-bound Buffalo Bills in a Week 17 road clash on Sunday.