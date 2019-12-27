Jets' Le'Veon Bell on Being Asked to Take HGH Blood Test: 'I Bet I Don't'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 27, 2019

ARCHIVO El corredor de los Jets de Nueva York Le'Veon Bell en el juego ante los Giants del 10 de noviembre del 2019. El jugador no será castigado después de que fue visto jugando bolos el sábado tras ser enviado a casa por los doctores del equipo con gripa. (AP Photo/Steven Ryan)
Steven Ryan/Associated Press

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell suggested Friday that he would not comply with the NFL's request to take an HGH blood test.

Bell tweeted a photo of the NFL's drug test prompt in his locker with the caption: "I bet I don't."

Back in November, Bell tweeted that he would not partake in another random drug test for the remainder of the season after being tested five times in 10 weeks:

After refusing to sign his franchise tender with the Pittsburgh Steelers and sitting out the entire 2018 season, Bell signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the Jets.

His first season in New York has been a struggle, as he has rushed for just 748 yards (3.3 yards per carry) and three touchdowns while catching 61 passes for 425 yards and one score. The Jets are just 6-9 as a team.

Bell is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, and although he has been suspended twice during his NFL career, neither was for performance-enhancing drugs.

The 27-year-old was suspended for two games in 2015 as a member of the Steelers for violating the NFL's Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse and then suspended for three games in 2016 for a similar violation.

Bell and the Jets will look to end their 2019 season on a high note when they face the playoff-bound Buffalo Bills in a Week 17 road clash on Sunday.  

