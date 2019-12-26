Browns' Jarvis Landry Reveals He Played 2019 Season with Fractured Vertebrae

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry has caught 81 passes for 1,092 yards and five touchdowns this season despite playing with a fractured vertebrae.

Landry revealed the news to reporters on Thursday, per Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal, noting that the injury was discovered during the offseason at the Browns' offseason team activities.

"Just talking to the doctors and the early scans from OTAs and things like that, I began with a fractured sacrum and then from there everything else just kinda started going bad," Landry said.

Ridenour provided more context on Landry's comments and the injury itself.

"Landry was asked if his injury was muscle- or cartilage-related, which prompted him to disclose the fractured sacrum, the large wedge-shaped vertebra at the end of the spine. It forms the base of the spinal column, where it intersects with the hip bones."

Landry also explained why he's played through the injury, citing his streak of 95 consecutive games and counting since Week 1 of his rookie year.

"I spoke to you guys before about I used to watch Monday Night Football or whatever it was and see guys playing in their 500th game or their 300th game not missing a snap or a start—a Joe Thomas, where he just played all of his (snaps) and that’s something that I just kind of value,’’ he said per Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. "I just play through injury and just keep going."

The wideout also told reporters that he wanted to be present for when teammate and best friend Odell Beckham Jr. passes 1,000 receiving yards for the season. Beckham has a good chance to do so with 954 yards headed into the Browns' season finale versus the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Cabot reported that Landry may need offseason surgery to heal the fractured vertebrae. He is listed on the team's injury report as a limited participant in Thursday's practice.