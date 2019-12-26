Texans' Deshaun Watson Has 'No Idea' If He'll Play vs. Titans with Back Injury

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson told reporters that he has "no idea" if he'll play in his team's regular-season finale against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday after he was limited in practice this week with a back injury.

"I have no idea," Watson said per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. "I don't want to take a day off. I'm not expecting it."

It's unclear how the back injury occurred. Watson was hobbled during his team's 27-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday with a right ankle injury, but he finished the game and offered encouraging news to the media postgame.

"No, I'm just fine," Watson said. "I was able to finish the game and deal with what I had to deal with. I'm all good. I'm definitely going to enjoy it.

"I'm healthy. We got the W, off (Sunday), family coming to town, it's Christmas time. I'm going to sit back and relax and watch some football."

The Titans game may be completely irrelevant to the Texans, who are guaranteed to host a playoff game during Wild Card weekend.

Houston can jump to the No. 3 seed with a win and a Kansas City Chiefs loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. However, the 9.5-point favorite Chiefs play at 1 p.m. ET while the Texans face the Titans at 4:25 p.m. If the Chiefs hold serve, the Texans should be locked into the AFC's No. 4 seed regardless of how they perform.

In that respect, resting Watson and other key Texans regardless of their injury status may be the best move.

If Watson doesn't go, then A.J. McCarron will call signals. The backup has gone 87-of-137 with six touchdowns and two interceptions over a six-year career, primarily as a second-stringer. McCarron did make three starts for the 2015 Bengals in place of an injured Andy Dalton, going 2-1. The Bengals then lost to the Steelers 18-16 in the AFC Wild Card round.

While the game may have no impact on the Texans' playoff future, the matchup is critical for the Titans, who will make the postseason with a victory. They can still sneak in with a loss but would need the Pittsburgh Steelers to lose to a Baltimore Ravens team resting some of its starters, including likely NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.