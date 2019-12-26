Falcons CB Jordan Miller Suspended 4 Games for PED Violation

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 26, 2019

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jordan Miller (28) sets up for a play during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons will be without cornerback Jordan Miller for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and beyond. 

The Falcons announced Miller was suspended four games because he violated the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy. Miller, a rookie from the University of Washington, appeared in 10 games this season and tallied four tackles and a fumble recovery.

Atlanta selected the cornerback with a fifth-round pick after he tallied 26 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and six passes defended during his final year at Washington while helping the Huskies reach the Rose Bowl and win a Pac-12 championship.

He has not been much of a factor during his first campaign in the NFL and will now have to overcome a suspension and a slow start to his career in his second year and beyond.

Since there is only one game remaining for the Falcons, who will not make the playoffs this season, Miller will finish his suspension during the first three contests of the 2020 campaign.

