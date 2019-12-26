49ers' Richard Sherman Still Has 'Bad Blood' with Former Coach Jim Harbaugh

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers will play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday evening with the NFC West title on the line, bringing back memories of earlier this decade when the two teams ruled the division.

San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman played with Seattle from 2011-2017 before signing with the 49ers, and he regularly faced off against former 49ers coach (and his ex-coach at Stanford) Jim Harbaugh.

Sherman discussed his feelings toward Harbaugh with reporters.

"If he were their coach and we were in the same position, it would maybe be worse right now," Sherman said, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

"There’s bad blood there. There’s history there. ... It was very personal. It was less 49ers and Seahawks. It was very personal."

Seattle will host San Francisco on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Maiocco explained where Sherman's stance on Harbaugh emanates from:

"As told to NBC Sports Bay Area in October, Sherman said his relationship with Harbaugh was irreversibly damaged when Harbaugh expressed anger toward Sherman after he underwent season-ending knee surgery early in the 2008 season. Harbaugh told Sherman he quit on the Stanford team, Sherman recalled.

"Sherman said Harbaugh told him he would never play offense for Stanford again, despite being the team’s leading wide receiver as a freshman and sophomore. Sherman moved to defense and began the following offseason at the bottom of the Stanford depth chart."

Maiocco also relayed that Sherman felt as though Harbaugh didn't help him in the draft process. The Seahawks took the cornerback in the fifth round in 2011.

Harbaugh, who coached in San Francisco from 2011-2014, is now leading Michigan's program. The Wolverines will play Alabama in the Citrus Bowl after a 9-3 season.

Sherman's 49ers will win the NFC West and the conference's No. 1 seed with a victory against Seattle.

A loss will drop them to the fifth seed and a road date against the NFC East winner (either the Dallas Cowboys or Philadelphia Eagles) in the NFC Wild Card Round.