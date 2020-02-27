Knicks' Dennis Smith Jr. Ruled out vs. 76ers Because of Concussion

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 28, 2020
Alerted 10m ago in the B/R App

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 20: Dennis Smith Jr. #5 of the New York Knicks looks on against the Miami Heat during the second half at American Airlines Arena on December 20, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

New York Knicks point guard Dennis Smith Jr. has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers because of concussion-like symptoms. 

Smith suffered the injury after taking an inadvertent elbow to the head in the second quarter.

Smith briefly left the team in November following the death of his stepmother and missed seven games. Then a minor wrist injury and a strained left oblique forced him out of the lineup for brief stretches as well.

The 22-year-old is averaging 5.5 points and 3.9 assists through 33 appearances in 2019-20.

The Knicks acquired Smith as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade in February 2019. Since he was a regular starter over the second half of 2018-19, the addition of Elfrid Payton in the offseason seemed to indicate the front office grew unsure of Smith's long-term value to the team.

This season has been nothing short of a disaster for New York, following a summer in which it failed to land Kyrie IrvingKevin Durant or any other big-name free agents. The team dismissed head coach David Fizdale in December and president Steve Mills in February.

New York entered Thursday night's play at 17-41, tied for the fewest wins in the Eastern Conference.

Smith's absence couldn't possibly make things worse for the Knicks. Payton will likely be asked to take on more responsibility at point guard until Smith returns to the court.

Related

    B/R Live: Watch Knicks vs. 76ers

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    B/R Live: Watch Knicks vs. 76ers

    via B/R Live

    Wolves Fined for Sitting D-Lo

    NBA fines Minnesota $25K for violating the league's player resting policy

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Wolves Fined for Sitting D-Lo

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Joel Embiid Out vs. Knicks

    76ers big man's shoulder is still being evaluated

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Joel Embiid Out vs. Knicks

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Why It's Taking So Long for Knicks to Announce Leon Rose

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Why It's Taking So Long for Knicks to Announce Leon Rose

    SNY
    via SNY