Zion Williamson Says Pelicans Are Re-Teaching Him to Walk, Run in Injury Rehab

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 26, 2019

PORTLAND, OR - DECEMBER 23: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on December 23, 2019 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Zion Williamson addressed his continued recovery from a torn meniscus, telling ESPN's Jorge Sedano he's letting the New Orleans Pelicans dictate the terms for his on-court debut.

Andrew Lopez of ESPN shared the details of Sedano's report:

"Williamson told Sedano that he 'trusts the organization' in their decision making and also shared that his rehab process has been about more than just the recovery from surgery to repair the torn meniscus in his right knee.

"The 19-year-old also said the Pelicans are trying to re-teach him how to walk and run differently - working on the kinetic chain of his body."

When Williamson underwent knee surgery in October, the Pelicans expected him to be back in six to eight weeks. While the No. 1 overall pick is making incremental progress in his rehab, it remains unclear when he'll actually get the green light to play.

Sedano also said during the broadcast of Wednesday's game between New Orleans and the Denver Nuggets that the Pelicans are hopeful Williamson can participate in five-on-five practice once the calendar turns over to 2020.

If New Orleans was contending for a postseason spot, the team might have an added incentive to accelerate Williamson's timeline. Instead, the team is 8-23 and next-to-last in the Western Conference.

Williamson's long-term health should be the Pelicans' bigger concern, so it makes sense to not only make sure his knee has healed but also do everything they can to prevent another knee injury down the road.

