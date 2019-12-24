Video: Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch Wishes 'Merry New Year' at 1st Press Conference

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 25, 2019

Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch stretches during warmups at the NFL football team's practice facility Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in Renton, Wash. When Lynch played his last game for the Seahawks in 2016, the idea of him ever wearing a Seahawks uniform again seemed preposterous. Yet, here are the Seahawks getting ready to have Lynch potentially play a major role Sunday against San Francisco with the NFC West title on the line. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Marshawn Lynch ended his retirement by signing with the Seattle Seahawks Tuesday, but he hasn't changed much in his time away. 

The running back gave reporters a brief press conference Tuesday that featured nothing but holiday wishes

This is a man who was fined six figures for violating the league's media policy in 2014, and then greeted reporters at Super Bowl Media Day that season with repeated answers of "I'm here so I won't get fined."

Lynch hasn't played in Seattle since 2015, but he seemingly hasn't gotten any more interested in answering questions for the media. At least he has gotten nicer about it.

Of course, the Seahawks only hope he can help out on the field after losing running backs Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise to injuries.

