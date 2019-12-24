NFL Predictions Week 17: Odds, Picks and Projections for Final Schedule

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Only one week remains in the 2019 NFL season, yet there is much in the playoff race to be decided. Three first-round byes are out there for the taking, as is one wild-card spot in the AFC. Meanwhile, the NFC East and NFC West both remain undecided.

This means that there will be plenty of drama in the season's final week, even if many teams already have their sights set on 2020.

Here, you'll find a look at the biggest storylines for Week 17, along with the latest lines and over/unders from Caesars and score predictions for every game.

Week 17 Lines, Over/Unders and Score Predictions

Atlanta Falcons (even, 48.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Atlanta 30-27

Cleveland Browns (-3, 45) at Cincinnati Bengals: Cincinnati 24-20

Chicago Bears (no line) at Minnesota Vikings: Chicago 20-17

Los Angeles Chargers (+9, 46.5) at Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City 31-21

Miami Dolphins (+15.5, 45) at New England Patriots: New England 27-14

Green Bay Packers (no line) at Detroit Lions: Green Bay 33-20

New Orleans Saints (-13, 47.5) at Carolina Panthers: New Orleans 28-20

New York Jets (+1.5, 37) at Buffalo Bills: Buffalo 18-13

Indianapolis Colts (-3.5, 43.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars: Indianapolis 30-20

Oakland Raiders (+3.5, 41) at Denver Broncos: Oakland 26-24

Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5, 45) at New York Giants: Philadelphia 28-26

Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5, 38) at Baltimore Ravens: Baltimore 16-15

Tennessee Titans (-4, 46) at Houston Texans: Tennessee 27-17

Washington Redskins (+11, 44.5) at Dallas Cowboys: Dallas 30-18

Arizona Cardinals (no line) at Los Angeles Rams: Los Angeles 28-26

San Francisco 49ers (no line) at Seattle Seahawks: San Francisco 26-23

The Showdown for the NFC West

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Sunday's nightcap—and arguably one of the most important games of the season—features the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks. The winner will claim the NFC West title and potentially a first-round bye.

If the 49ers win, they'll get the NFC's No. 1 seed. If the Seahawks win, they'll need a loss by the Green Bay Packers to get the second seed.

As for the game itself, injuries are likely to be the biggest storyline. The Seahawks will be without starting left tackle Duane Brown and running backs Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise. At running back they'll rely on the recently signed tandem of Robert Turbin and Marshawn Lynch.

While Lynch is a Seahawks legend, it's worth noting that neither he nor Turbin has played since Week 6 of the 2018 season. If Seattle is going to pull out a win, it's likely to need some magic from quarterback Russell Wilson.

The AFC Still Has a Bye Available

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

While the 49ers-Seahawks clash will go a long way toward determining which teams get a bye in the NFC, the AFC's remaining bye will be settled in the early afternoon. If the New England Patriots defeat the Miami Dolphins, they'll get the conference's No. 2 seed. If they lose and the Kansas City Chiefs win, Kansas City will earn the bye.

Since the Patriots and Chiefs both play at 1 p.m. ET, we can expect them both to treat their finales as must-win games. For this reason, it's difficult to back either the Miami Dolphins or the Los Angeles Chargers as underdogs.

"Look, this is very simple now. Miami is a playoff game," Patriots coach Bill Belichick said, via the team's official website. "If we beat Miami, then we get a bye. If we don't, then we'll be playing the next week. So, it's a playoff game."

Expect both the Patriots and the Chiefs to win Sunday and to win convincingly.

Houston, Baltimore May Both Rest Starters

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

If the Chiefs happen to lose to the Chargers, the Houston Texans will have something to play for in the late-afternoon slot—a shot at moving up from the fourth seed to the third. If the Chiefs win, the Texans will have nothing to play for—aside from keeping the rival Tennessee Titans out of the playoffs.

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, however, insists that he will treat the finale like any other game.

"We're playing to win," he said, per CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr.

Of course, O'Brien may change his mind when and if there is nothing left to play for. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens have already decided that some of their key players won suit up.

Baltimore, which has already clinched the No. 1 seed, plans to sit starters like Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram II against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Like Houston, Baltimore has the opportunity to keep a rival out of the playoffs, but that isn't a concern to head coach John Harbaugh.

"It's not a hard decision really, if you sit back and think about it," Harbaugh said, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

Both the Steelers and Titans could wind up with an easy path to victory in Week 17.