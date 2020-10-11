    Alex Smith Active for 1st Time Since 2018 Leg Injury with Dwayne Haskins Out

    Joseph Zucker
October 11, 2020
    This is a 2020 photo of Alex Smith of the Washington NFL football team. This image reflects the Washington active roster as of Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
    Uncredited/Associated Press

    Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith will be active for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, while Dwayne Haskins will be out with an illness.    

    Kyle Allen will start in place of Haskins, a move that was announced earlier this week. Haskins was expected to be the team's No. 3 quarterback. 

    Smith has not been active since suffering a catastrophic leg injury in November 2018. Many expected his career to be over, but Smith was able to make a remarkable recovery and join the active roster during the offseason. 

    Haskins replaced Case Keenum midway through the 2019 season. Based on his performance, Washington threw him into the fire before he was ready.

    The former Ohio State star threw for 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 58.6 percent of his passes. Just when things started clicking for Haskins toward the end of the year, he suffered a high ankle sprain in the team's penultimate game that ruled him out for the finale.

    The team acquired Allen from the Carolina Panthers to shore up its depth at quarterback this offseason. Allen made 12 starts in 2019 after replacing Cam Newton, so this won't be an unfamiliar position for him.

