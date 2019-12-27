B/R Football Ranks Transfer Rumours: Zlatan, Edinson Cavani, Gerson & Cenk Tosun

B/R Football

The B/R Football Ranks transfer column is your guide to which transfer rumours are legit and which ones you can dismiss.

Our secret sources have top intelligence on the inside stories, and our informants have details on the delicate dealings of talks between top clubs and superstar names.

The aim here is to open up the truths inside this transfer window—and this week, we have delved into six big storylines that are opening up, starting with a major deal in Italy.

Nailed On: Zlatan Ibrahimovic to AC Milan

This deal has finally got the green light: The 38-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic is heading back to AC Milan.

After quitting LA Galaxy at the end of the MLS season, his priority was to find a way back into Serie A. And after initial interest from Bologna and Napoli, he has settled on putting the famous black-and-red stripes on once again.

He will join on an initial six-month deal and will be at San Siro for Milan's clash with Sampdoria on January 6 if all goes to plan.

Looking Likely: Edinson Cavani to Atletico Madrid

We always knew he would be leaving Paris Saint-Germain in 2020, but it looks like Edinson Cavani will land in La Liga rather than MLS, where he had been touted to join Inter Miami.

Michel Euler/Associated Press

Talks over personal terms are at an advanced stage, according to sources in Spain, but an agreement still needs to be reached between the two clubs.

Ideally, PSG wanted to keep the player for the rest of the season, but Atleti are hopeful of taking him from France to Spain in January. Either way, Cavani is excited by the move and will wait it out if his current club insist he sees out the season.

Could Happen: Gerson to Tottenham Hotspur

For a few weeks, there have been murmurs inside football circles that Tottenham Hotspur will try to make Flamengo midfielder Gerson one of Jose Mourinho's first signings, and the story is gathering pace.

B/R Football sources indicate that talks have been going on and that officials are hopeful of a deal being concluded.

Watch Out For: Cenk Tosun to Besiktas

Everton striker Cenk Tosun has been frustrated with his lack of game time this season and fears his situation will not change under new boss Carlo Ancelotti. B/R sources suggest Everton have opened the door for him to find a new club.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Ideally, he wants to remain in the Premier League and is on the look out for a loan switch, but Besiktas are the only club showing clear interest right now.

They are desperate for a new striker but have no funds for significant signings. They would be willing to pay a chunk of his wages, though, in order to make the switch happen.

Some Doubts About: Vicente Guaita to Manchester City

He has been one of the best performers for Crystal Palace this season, and now goalkeeper Vicente Guaita has caught the attention of recruitment staff from Premier League champions Manchester City.

A report in Spanish publication AS suggested City are targeting him as a back-up for Ederson. But sources at Palace told B/R to take the transfer talk with a pinch of salt. They know scouts from various clubs around Europe have been watching him closely but intend to reward his good form with an improved contract.

Not Happening: Joshua Zirkzee to Ajax

Questions were asked last summer as Ajax scouts spotted a gem in Bayern Munich's youth department—they made a call to see whether 18-year-old forward Joshua Zirkzee might become available.

Bayern officials made it clear that they wanted him to progress with them this season, even though first-team chances seemed unlikely. Ajax continued to monitor the situation but now know any chance of him moving is dead.

Zirkzee has been a revelation, scoring on his Bundesliga debut against Freiburg and then grabbing another vital goal against Wolfsburg three days later. He's played eight minutes of Bundesliga football and has two goals!