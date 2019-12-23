Anthony Davis Rumors: 'Leaguewide Expectation' Is Star Will Remain with Lakers

Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers clearly didn't trade for Anthony Davis with a rental in mind, and the feeling is reportedly mutual.

A report credited to ESPN's NBA Insiders noted the "leaguewide expectation" is Anthony Davis will re-sign with the Lakers once he becomes a free agent this summer. He can sign an extension beginning Jan. 7 but can make more money by waiting until July.

The Lakers can offer him a maximum of four years and $146 million in January versus a five-year, $202 million contract this summer.

