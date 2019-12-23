Anthony Davis Rumors: 'Leaguewide Expectation' Is Star Will Remain with Lakers

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 23, 2019

Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee, left, and Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis in action during an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Michael Owen Baker/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers clearly didn't trade for Anthony Davis with a rental in mind, and the feeling is reportedly mutual.

A report credited to ESPN's NBA Insiders noted the "leaguewide expectation" is Anthony Davis will re-sign with the Lakers once he becomes a free agent this summer. He can sign an extension beginning Jan. 7 but can make more money by waiting until July.

The Lakers can offer him a maximum of four years and $146 million in January versus a five-year, $202 million contract this summer.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Lakers' Kawhi Pursuit Details

    👀 Lakers execs resent Kawhi, his camp 📝 Uncle Dennis' wish list revealed 🔍 NBA investigated Clips (The Athletic)

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Report: Lakers' Kawhi Pursuit Details

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Does Kyle Kuzma Fit in or Fit Out in LA?

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Does Kyle Kuzma Fit in or Fit Out in LA?

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer

    Matchups to Watch in Every X-Mas Game

    The head-to-head game within every Christmas Day game

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Matchups to Watch in Every X-Mas Game

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Power Rankings 📊

    Tap to see where your team is ranked this week ⬇️

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    NBA Power Rankings 📊

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report