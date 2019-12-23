NFL Playoff Scenarios 2020: Latest Bracket Picture, Vegas Odds and Predictions

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The final playoff spot in the AFC remains up for grabs with the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders still in the hunt. Week 2017 of the 2019 NFL season will also settle who joins the Baltimore Ravens and enjoys a first-round bye in the American conference.

Scenarios favor the New England Patriots after Saturday's 24-17 AFC East-clinching win over the Buffalo Bills. The Pats simply need to beat the 4-11 Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

Then it won't matter what the Kansas City Chiefs do against the Los Angeles Chargers, Patrick Mahomes and Co. will still have to settle for a place in the wild-card round, beginning on Saturday, January 4.

A win on the road against the Houston Texans in Week 17 guarantees the Titans keep hold of the sixth seed. However, defeats for the Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts could also see Mike Vrabel's team through regardless of the outcome against the Texans.

Over in the NFC, the top seed is still available to either the New Orleans Saints or San Francisco 49ers. The latter need to win on the road against division rivals the Seattle Seahawks in the final week, while the Saints need a 49ers loss.

A Seahawks win would give Seattle the NFC West title and also put the Saints in the box seat for home-field advantage in the conference.

Drew Brees and his red-hot offense could be the No. 3 seed after the final game of Week 16, Monday night's NFC North tussle between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. The Pack have a superior record in the conference, so a win over Minnesota would put them above the Saints in the bracket, however, the Vikings should win at home.

Settling the destination of the NFC East title remains on the agenda for the Philadelphia Eagles, even after Sunday's 17-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Philly needs only beat bitter rivals the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium to take the division crown and condemn the loaded but underachieving Cowboys to watching from home in January.

Playoff Picture Entering Week 17

AFC

1st seed: Baltimore Ravens (13-2)

2nd seed: New England Patriots (12-3)

3rd seed: Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)

4th seed: Houston Texans (10-5)

5th seed: Buffalo Bills (10-5)

6th seed: Tennessee Titans (8-7)

In the Hunt: Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7), Oakland Raiders (7-8)

NFL 2019 Playoff Picture, per the league's official website.

NFC

1st seed: San Francisco 49ers (12-3)

2nd seed: New Orleans Saints (12-3)

3rd seed: Green Bay Packers (11-3)

4th seed: Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)

5th seed: Seattle Seahawks (11-4)

6th seed: Minnesota Vikings (10-4)

In the Hunt: Dallas Cowboys (7-8)

AFC Champion Odds

Baltimore Ravens: -135 (bet $135 to win $100)

New England: +300

Kansas City Chiefs: +375

Buffalo Bills: +1300

Houston Texans: +1400

Tennessee Titans: +5000

Pittsburgh Steelers: +25000

Oakland Raiders: +50000

NFC Champion Odds

San Francisco 49ers: +180

New Orleans Saints: +240

Seattle Seahawks: +300

Green Bay Packers: +700

Minnesota Vikings: +700

Philadelphia Eagles: 2200

Dallas Cowboys: +4000

Super Bowl Odds

Baltimore Ravens: +200

San Francisco 49ers: +400

New Orleans Saints: +450

New England Patriots: +700

Seattle Seahawks: +700

Kansas City Chiefs: +800

Minnesota Vikings: +1600

Green Bay Packers: +2000

Buffalo Bills: +3500

Houston Texans: +3500

Philadelphia Eagles: +5000

Dallas Cowboys: +12500

Tennessee Titans: +12500

Pittsburgh Steelers: +75000

Oakland Raiders: +200000

Odds per Caesars

Predictions

The Patriots will keep the second seed and ensure a week's rest for Tom Brady's 42-year-old frame. New England's defense came up big in clutch moments against the Bills, putting pressure on Josh Allen on key plays in a goal-to-go situation.

Yet Bill Belichick will likely take more heart from the signs of life shown by his previously sputtering offense. Brady's rapport with Julian Edelman remains strong, while Rex Burkhead displayed the kind of tough, hard-nosed running the Pats used to power a Super Bowl push last season.

The Dolphins will have little answer despite some decent work by rookie head coach and former Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores. He doesn't have the personnel to keep the heat on Brady and disrupt his efficiency.

The Texans will likely face fifth seed the Bills in the postseason, even if DeShaun Watson leads the AFC South champions to a win over the Titans. Houston would need the Chiefs to lose to the Chargers in L.A., unlikely given KC will still play to keep the hopes of securing a bye week alive.

Kansas City's burgeoning defense flexed its muscle once again during Sunday night's 26-3 win over the Chicago Bears. Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's unit has reached an elite level just in time for the business end of the season:

Andy Reid will rely on his defense overwhelming the Titans in the wild-card Round and avoiding a repeat of the home defeat to the same opposition back in 2018. Tennessee would also have an additional psychological edge thanks to Week 10's 35-32 win this season.

The Saints will move into the top slot in the NFC because Russell Wilson and the Seahawks will do a number on the 49ers in Seattle. Wilson was kept under wraps by a fired-up Arizona Cardinals pass rush in Week 16, but the pocket-edition Houdini will be back to his best with the division title on the line against a San Fran defense he routinely baffled back in Week 10.

At the same time, New Orleans will roll against a Carolina Panthers team already in offseason mode. Brees and Sean Payton will also owe a debt of gratitude to the Vikings for halting the Packers' momentum on Monday night.

The road to the Super Bowl in the NFC will once again go through New Orleans, affording the Saints the opportunity to make amends for last season's controversial title game loss to the Rams.

A home game will await the Eagles on Wild Card Weekend after Carson Wentz again carries an injury-hit group past an NFC East foe. Wentz was the catalyst against the Cowboys in Week 16:

Even with Saquon Barkley coming off a 189-yard rushing effort during Sunday's 41-35 win over the Washington Redskins, the Giants and former Eagles assistant Pat Shurmur won't be able to do Dallas a favor.