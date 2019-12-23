NFL Playoff Odds 2020: Super Bowl Lines for AFC, NFC Contenders After Week 16

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens secured a significant advantage in Week 16 by earning home field throughout the AFC playoffs.

In five of the last six seasons, the AFC representative in the Super Bowl has been the No. 1 seed. The last time one of the top two seeds failed to reach the championship tilt was 2013, when the Ravens won as the No. 4 seed.

John Harbaugh's team is the current Super Bowl favorite, but it is expected to face stiff competition to follow through on that title.

Ten of the 12 franchises in the playoff field have 10 or more wins, and if the Philadelphia Eagles win in Week 17, as well as either the Pittsburgh Steelers or Tennessee Titans, all of the participants will own at least nine victories.

Super Bowl Odds

Via Caesars.

Baltimore (+200; bet $100 to win $200)

San Francisco (+350)

New Orleans (+450)

New England (+600)

Seattle (+600)

Kansas City (+750)

Green Bay (+1600)

Minnesota (+1600)

Philadelphia (+2500)

Houston (+3000)

Dallas (+3000)

Buffalo (+3500)

Pittsburgh (+7500)

Tennessee (+7500)

Oakland (+25000)

Baltimore owns all the credentials you like to see in a top seed and Super Bowl favorite.

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The AFC North winner has the likely Most Valuable Player in Lamar Jackson, a defense that has allowed one of its last seven opponents over 20 points and victories over five teams currently in playoff spots.

The total number of triumphs over postseason qualifiers will grow to six if the Steelers beat out the Titans for the AFC No. 6 seed.

The Kansas City Chiefs were the one team in the top six of the AFC to beat the Ravens, but they may not get a shot at earning revenge since Andy Reid's team would have to travel to Gillette Stadium for the divisional round.

The New England Patriots have appeared in eight consecutive AFC Championship Games, and their last defeat in the divisional round came in 2010 to the New York Jets. Bill Belichick has never lost to an Andy Reid team in the postseason, as he boasts a 3-0 record, with the most recent triumph coming in last season's AFC Championship Game.

If the top two sides collide at M&T Bank Stadium, the Ravens would have the perceived advantage because of their 37-20 win in Week 9. In that matchup, the top seed ran for 210 yards, opened up a 17-0 advantage and conceded seven second-half points to the AFC East winner.

There could be some concern regarding Mark Ingram II's health, as he suffered a calf injury Sunday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

But with two weeks to heal before the divisional round, the Ravens should be in good shape to face the lowest remaining seed in the AFC.

Selecting a Super Bowl favorite out of the NFC may be an easier task than it was entering Week 16.

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers own the No. 1 seed at the moment, and they face a depleted Seattle Seahawks side in Week 17.

According to Schefter, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll ruled out running backs Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise and offensive tackle Duane Brown for Sunday's clash at CenturyLink Field.

Kyle Shanahan's team possesses a 6-2 record at Levi's Stadium, with its only losses suffered to Seattle and the Atlanta Falcons.

Green Bay is 4-2 on the road going into its Week 16 clash with the Minnesota Vikings, who are 4-4 on their travels.

Philadelphia, who took the lead in the NFC East Sunday, is 3-4 on the road, so its Super Bowl bid could be discredited as well.

The New Orleans Saints, who lost by two at home to the 49ers, may be the NFC West leader's top challenger since they are 6-1 away from the Superdome.

Seattle owns a 7-1 road mark, but its recent string of significant injuries makes it a less likely candidate to claim the NFC title.

Betting on a long shot to win the Super Bowl may not be worth the investment since the last five Super Bowls have featured either No. 1 or No. 2 seeds. The best wager for a team over +1000 could be Green Bay since it still has a shot at the top seed in the NFC if it wins out and Seattle downs San Francisco.

Aaron Rodgers and Co. are 7-1 at Lambeau Field, and the 36-year-old has Super Bowl-winning experience.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.