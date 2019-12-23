NFL Week 17 Odds: Eagles vs. Giants, 49ers vs. Seahawks and More Betting Lines

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Week 16 of the NFL season still features a Monday night matchup with major implications, but bettors are already looking ahead to the Week 17 slate.

Caesars Palace released odds on some of the upcoming games, and the San Francisco 49ers are favored by three points over the arch-rival Seattle Seahawks in the critical NFC West showdown. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Eagles are 4.5-point favorites over the New York Giants with an opportunity to clinch the NFC East:

Week 17 is often one of the trickiest slates of games for gamblers, as many teams have already locked up playoff spots and aren't playing for much. That means some players could be resting with an eye toward more important games in the near future, which throws off the point spreads.

That will not be the case in the game between Seattle and San Francisco.

Thanks to the 49ers' win over the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday and the Seahawks' loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, San Francisco is one game ahead in the NFC West race at 12-3. However, the Seahawks won the first head-to-head matchup and would own the tiebreaker with another win in Week 17.

Seattle isn't an underdog at home very often, but it will be dealing with significant injury problems against a stout 49ers defense with the division on the line:

Like San Francisco and Seattle, the Eagles will also be playing their regulars—or at least those who aren't already on injured reserve like wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson—when they take on the Giants.

Philadelphia seized control of the NFC East with Sunday's 17-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys and can clinch a division title with a win over New York. The Giants are just 4-11 on the year and playing out the string, but the Eagles did lose to the 4-11 Miami Dolphins earlier this season.

Perhaps that is why they are only 4.5-point favorites in the game.