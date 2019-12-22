Kyler Murray Talks Hamstring Injury Suffered vs. Seahawks; Week 17 Status Unclear

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 23, 2019

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 22: Quarterback Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals drops back to pass against the defense of the Seattle Seahawks during the game at CenturyLink Field on December 22, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Kyler Murray's availability for Week 17 remains unclear after he exited Sunday's 27-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks with a hamstring injury.

"We didn't want to put him in harm's way if he couldn't be him, so we decided to sit him," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after the game, per ESPN's Josh Weinfuss.

Murray said he "felt a little tightness" in his hamstring in the third quarter. Rather than play at less than 100 percent, he wanted Brett Hundley to take charge of the offense.

Kingsbury added he doesn't yet know whether the rookie quarterback will play in the team's season finale against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 29: "I couldn't make a guess. We obviously won't put him out there if he wasn't a hundred percent."

Hundley finished 4-of-9 for 49 yards. He also ran for 35 yards on six carries. Kenyan Drake did the heavy lifting for the offense, running for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cardinals and Rams are playing for draft position in Week 17, as they've both been eliminated from playoff contention.

Getting Murray a few more reps to close out the year would be ideal, but Arizona has little reason to put him on the field if the hamstring injury continues to linger in the days ahead.

Hundley looks a strong bet to get his first start with the Cardinals.

Related

    The Final Nail in Garrett's Coffin

    Throughout his career in Dallas, the Cowboys have repeatedly come up short in the biggest games

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Final Nail in Garrett's Coffin

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    The Disappointment of the Generation

    Some things never change...the Browns are still a disaster

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Disappointment of the Generation

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Full NFL Playoff Picture and Scenarios

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Full NFL Playoff Picture and Scenarios

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Wentz, Eagles Take Down Cowboys 17-9

    Philly now one win away from clinching NFC East crown

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Wentz, Eagles Take Down Cowboys 17-9

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report