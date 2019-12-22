Kyler Murray Talks Hamstring Injury Suffered vs. Seahawks; Week 17 Status Unclear

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Kyler Murray's availability for Week 17 remains unclear after he exited Sunday's 27-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks with a hamstring injury.

"We didn't want to put him in harm's way if he couldn't be him, so we decided to sit him," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after the game, per ESPN's Josh Weinfuss.

Murray said he "felt a little tightness" in his hamstring in the third quarter. Rather than play at less than 100 percent, he wanted Brett Hundley to take charge of the offense.

Kingsbury added he doesn't yet know whether the rookie quarterback will play in the team's season finale against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 29: "I couldn't make a guess. We obviously won't put him out there if he wasn't a hundred percent."

Hundley finished 4-of-9 for 49 yards. He also ran for 35 yards on six carries. Kenyan Drake did the heavy lifting for the offense, running for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cardinals and Rams are playing for draft position in Week 17, as they've both been eliminated from playoff contention.

Getting Murray a few more reps to close out the year would be ideal, but Arizona has little reason to put him on the field if the hamstring injury continues to linger in the days ahead.

Hundley looks a strong bet to get his first start with the Cardinals.