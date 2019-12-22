Raiders' Trayvon Mullen Stretchered Off After Scary Injury vs. Chargers

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen was carted off the field after suffering a scary injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, per Levi Damien of Raiders Wire.

Todd Strain of KNSD reported the player had his neck in a brace while being wheeled in a stretcher.

Mullen was hit hard by teammate Curtis Riley while trying to make a tackle on Chargers receiver Andre Patton.

As Anthony Galaviz of the Fresno Bee noted, it was the second time during the game he took a hard hit from a teammate.

Mullen had emerged as a key part of the Raiders secondary over the second half of the season.

The 2019 second-round pick saw little action over the first seven weeks, but he became a starter in Week 8 and has played nearly every defensive snap since then. Altogether, the Clemson product has one interception and nine passes defended to go with his 44 tackles on the year, including his four Sunday.

His status is now in question for Week 17, but the Raiders will first hope that he is OK after being carted off the field.

Nevin Lawson should see extra playing time while Mullen is unavailable.