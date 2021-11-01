Titans' Derrick Henry Reportedly Suffered Potential Season-Ending Foot Injury

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry reportedly suffered a foot injury in Sunday's game that could end his season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The star player will undergo an MRI Monday to determine the extend of the injury.

Henry was limited at times during the 34-31 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts, but he still totaled 28 carries and was on the field in the final plays before the game-winning field goal.

A significant injury could be scary for the Titans considering his value to the offense. He has 937 rushing yards on 219 carries with 10 touchdowns in 2021. He is nearly double anyone else in the league in rushing with Nick Chubb sitting in second place with 584 yards.

The 27-year-old has won the last two NFL rushing titles, including an incredible 2,027 rushing yards last season for the fifth-best season of all time. He finished just 78 yards short of Eric Dickerson's single-season record.

Henry has been nearly unstoppable over the past two years with 3,567 rushing yards and 33 rushing touchdowns in 31 appearances. He also has over 500 yards from scrimmage in four playoff games during this stretch, leading the Titans to the AFC Championship Game after the 2019 season.

Even with the emergence of A.J. Brown and the offseason addition of Julio Jones, the Tennessee offense is still reliant on Henry as it keeps its Super Bowl aspirations.

The latest injury puts a lot of pressure on Jeremy McNichols and Mekhi Sargent to take on bigger roles in the rushing attack if the Titans don't make a move for a running back before Tuesday's trade deadline.