Panthers' Vernon Butler Ejected for Punching Colts' Jack Doyle in the Head

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Vernon Butler was ejected after throwing a punch in Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Butler was tussling with Colts guard Mark Glowinski after a play and threw the opposing player to the ground. When Butler got up, he swung at the nearest opposing player, who happened to be tight end Jack Doyle.

He received a 15-yard penalty and was disqualified for the rest of the game.

Per Dov Kleiman, the defensive lineman also raised his middle finger toward the stands after being ejected.

Butler is in his fourth year with the Panthers after being selected in the first round of the 2016 draft. After seeing limited action during his first three seasons, he moved into the starting lineup this year and has come through with six sacks in 12 games entering the day.

However, his frustrations seemed to boil over with Carolina trailing 21-3 in the third quarter.

After tallying more than $50,000 worth of fines last season, Butler could see more discipline following his recent actions.