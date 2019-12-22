Lakers Legend Magic Johnson: Bronny James Has Chance to Be Better Than LeBron

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

LeBron James Jr. is still three years from even graduating high school, but Magic Johnson thinks he can end up even better than his father, LeBron James, via TMZ Sports.

"Normally what happens is sometimes with all that skill and talent that LeBron has, it passes to his son," Johnson said. "I think that he has a chance to be unbelievable and either just as good as his dad or a little better."

Bronny has showcased plenty of potential for his age, displaying the natural abilities and feel for the game that his father had.

Of course, comparing him to LeBron is more than just lofty expectations. The 15-time All-Star and four-time MVP is one of the best players in the history of the sport, if not the best.

Johnson admitted those are "big shoes to fill," but the Hall of Famer has high hopes for the high school freshman.