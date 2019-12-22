NFL Scores Week 16: AFC, NFC Playoff Picture, Standings and Results

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

While the field for the 2019-20 postseason hasn't quite been finalized, it's getting close. Two more divisions were clinched Saturday, while the Los Angeles Rams were officially eliminated from playoff contention.

The action continued Sunday, with the Baltimore Ravens clinching the AFC's top seed and knocking the Browns out of the postseason mix in the process. Losses by the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers, however, have left the AFC's final wild-card spot unsettled.

In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles took control of the NFC East, while the Seattle Seahawks gave up control of the No. 1 seed.

Here, we'll run down the full results from Week 16, examine the top playoff-related storylines and dig into the current conference standings.

Week 16 Results and Top Fantasy Performers

Houston Texans 23, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23

RB Ronald Jones II: 77 rushing yards, three receptions, 32 receiving yards, one TD

WR Breshad Perriman: seven receptions, 102 receiving yards

New England Patriots 24, Buffalo Bills 17

WR Cole Beasley: seven receptions, 108 receiving yards

RB Rex Burkhead: 20 rushing yards, four receptions, 77 receiving yards, one TD

San Francisco 49ers 34, Los Angeles Rams 31

TE George Kittle: five receptions, 79 receiving yards, one TD

WR Robert Woods: eight receptions, 117 receiving yards

New York Jets 16, Pittsburgh Steelers 10

WR Diontae Johnson: eight receptions, 81 receiving yards, one TD

RB Le'Veon Bell: 72 rushing yards, four receptions, 21 receiving yards

Atlanta Falcons 24, Jacksonville Jaguars 12

WR Julio Jones: 10 receptions, 166 receiving yards

RB Devonta Freeman: 53 rushing yards, nine receptions, 74 receiving yards, two TDs

Indianapolis Colts 38, Carolina Panthers 6

RB Christian McCaffrey: 54 rushing yards, 15 receptions, 119 receiving yards

RB Marlon Mack: 95 rushing yards, two receptions, six receiving yards, one TD

Baltimore Ravens 31, Cleveland Browns 15

QB Lamar Jackson: 238 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, 103 rushing yards

TE Mark Andrews: six receptions, 93 receiving yards, two TDs

New Orleans Saints 38. Tennessee Titans 28

RB Alvin Kamara: 80 rushing yards, six receptions, 30 receiving yards, two TDs

WR Michael Thomas: 12 receptions, 136 receiving yards, one TD

New York Giants 41, Washington Redskins 35 (OT)

QB Daniel Jones: 352 passing yards, five passing TDs, 12 rushing yards

RB Saquon Barkley: 189 rushing yards, four receptions, 90 receiving yards, two TDs

Miami Dolphins 38, Cincinnati Bengals 35 (OT)

WR Tyler Boyd: nine receptions, 128 receiving yards, two TDs

TE Mike Gesicki: six receptions, 82 receiving yards, two TDs

Denver Broncos 27, Detroit Lions 17

WR Kenny Golladay: six receptions, 66 receiving yards, one TD

RB Phillip Lindsay: 109 rushing yards, two receptions, nine receiving yards, one TD

Oakland Raiders 24, Los Angeles Chargers 17

RB DeAndre Washington: 85 rushing yards, two receptions, 21 receiving yards, one TD

WR Hunter Renfrow: seven receptions, 107 receiving yards, one TD

Philadelphia Eagles 17, Dallas Cowboys 9

RB Miles Sanders: 79 rushing yards, five receptions, 77 receiving yards, one TD

TE Dallas Goedert: nine receptions, 91 receiving yards, one TD

Arizona Cardinals 27, Seattle Seahawks 13

RB Kenyan Drake: 166 rushing yards, three receptions, 18 receiving yards, two TDs

WR Larry Fitzgerald: four receptions, 48 receiving yards, one TD

Texans, Patriots Clinch



Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Week 16 featured three games on Saturday, all of which carried playoff implications.

In the early afternoon, the Houston Texans clinched the AFC South by defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Due to their Week 15 win over the Tennessee Titans, the win guaranteed Houston a one-game lead and the better divisional record heading into Week 17.

In the second of Saturday's games, the New England Patriots survived the Buffalo Bills in a critical AFC East showdown. The win gave the Patriots their 11th consecutive division title while locking the Bills into the No. 5 seed in the AFC.

"Obviously they’re an AFC East division rival and that’s their consecutive whatever it is year winning the division," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said, per Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com. "So we’ve got to find a way to get over that hump, we were playing to put ourselves in position where we could potentially win it. But they played well today and hats off to them."

Vikings In, Rams Out

The Minnesota Vikings will have a chance to even things with the Green Bay Packers atop the NFC North on Monday. However, they've already clinched a spot in the playoffs, thanks to L.A.'s last-second loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

The Rams put themselves in a good position to win, but the 49ers engineered a nine-play, 60-yard drive with just over two minutes to go. Kicker Robbie Gould hit a 33-yarder as time expired, to give the 49ers the win and end the Rams' playoff hopes.

To be fair, Los Angeles was a long shot to make the postseason heading into Week 16, needing two wins and two Vikings losses to take the sixth seed. The Vikings need two wins and two Packers losses to take the NFC North, and they're going to play for that possibility.

"We like to win around here, so let’s go win," Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said, via the team's official website.

Ravens Take the No. 1 Seed

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Ravens only needed a win this week to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC. This is due to their earlier head-to-head win over the Patriots. While they got off to a slow start against the rival Browns, the Ravens found their rhythm in the second half and got what they needed.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson once again put on a show, passing for over 200 yards, rushing for over 100 and tossing three scoring strikes.

The win means that Baltimore can rest starters against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale. That's a great development, as starting running back Mark Ingram left the game with a leg injury.

With a meaningless Week 17 and a first-round bye, players like Ingram won't need to suit up again for three weeks.

Philadelphia Eagles Take NFC East Lead

The Dallas Cowboys had a chance to clinch the NFC East on Sunday. They squandered it, while the undermanned Eagles gutted out a huge win.

Playing with a skeleton crew at wide receiver, Philadelphia managed to outlast Dallas in what essentially was a division title game. The Eagles don't have things wrapped up just yet, but they now own a one-game lead with a week to go.

With a win, a tie or a Cowboys loss, the Eagles will take the NFC East crown and go on to host the conference's No. 5 seed. If they do, Dallas will likely go on to begin the search for a new head coach. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Jason Garrett is only likely to keep his job if the Cowboys reach the NFC title game:

The Eagles will play the New York Giants in Week 17, while the Cowboys will host the Washington Redskins.

AFC, NFC Standings

AFC

1. Baltimore Ravens (Z) 13-2

2. New England Patriots (Z) 12-3

3. Kansas City Chiefs (Z) 10-4

4. Houston Texans (Z) 10-5

5. Buffalo Bills (X) 10-5

6. Tennessee Titans 8-7

7. Pittsburgh Steelers 8-7

8. Oakland Raiders 7-8

9. Indianapolis Colts 7-8

10. Cleveland Browns 6-9

11. Denver Broncos 6-9

12. New York Jets 6-9

13. Los Angeles Chargers 5-10

14. Jacksonville Jaguars 5-10

15. Miami Dolphins 4-11

16. Cincinnati Bengals 1-14

NFC

1. San Francisco 49ers (X) 12-3

2. New Orleans Saints (Z) 12-3

3. Green Bay Packers (X) 11-3

4. Philadelphia Eagles 8-7

5. Seattle Seahawks (X) 11-4

6. Minnesota Vikings (X) 10-4

7. Los Angeles Rams 8-7

8. Chicago Bears 7-7

9. Dallas Cowboys 7-8

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-8

11. Atlanta Falcons 6-9

12. Arizona Cardinals 5-9-1

13. Carolina Panthers 5-10

14. New York Giants 4-11

15. Detroit Lions 3-11-1

16. Washington Redskins 3-12

*X indicated clinched playoff spot, Z indicates division champion.