Seahawks' Al Woods Suspended 4 Games for Violating NFL's PED Policy

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods received a four-game suspension on Friday for a violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The team confirmed Woods will be out for the rest of the regular season, with the suspension carrying over into the playoffs as well.

He has recorded 32 combined tackles and one sack in 14 appearances for Seattle in 2019.

Woods hasn't missed any time this season despite battling an ankle injury. Prior to the news of his suspension, the Seahawks once again listed him in the injury report ahead of their Week 16 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. He was limited in practice Wednesday before not participating in practice altogether Thursday.

The 32-year-old started in five of Seattle's first six games. Jarran Reed assumed his usual starting role upon returning from his suspension for a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy.

With Woods helping inside, the Seahawks are sixth in stuff rate, according to Football Outsiders. They've stopped 22 percent of their opponents' running plays at or before the line of scrimmage.

His absence will put further strain on a defensive line that's already coping with minor injuries to Jadeveon Clowney (core) and Ziggy Ansah (neck).