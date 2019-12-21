Week 16 NFL Picks: Tips for Vegas Odds and over-Under Score Predictions

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The penultimate week of the 2019-20 NFL season will feature several clashes with major playoff implications, including Buffalo's trip to AFC East rivals New England and Dallas' visit to Philadelphia in the NFC East.

Miami and Cincinnati will go head-to-head in a battle of the teams with the worst records in the AFC, and Green Bay visits Minnesota with the NFC North on the line.

Here's a look at the full matchup list, complete with spread odds, the over-under and picks (all odds courtesy of Caesars):

Matchup, Spread, Over-Under, Pick

Houston at Tampa Bay, HOU -3, 50.5, Houston 26-23

Buffalo at New England, NE -6.5, 37.5, New England 18-13

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, SF -6.5, 44.5, San Francisco 28-13

Baltimore at Cleveland, BAL -10, 49.5, Baltimore 31-21

Carolina at Indianapolis, IND -6.5, 46.5, Indianapolis 24-21

Cincinnati at Miami, CIN -2, 46.5, Miami 28-27

Jacksonville at Atlanta, ATL -7, 47, Atlanta 19-17

New Orleans at Tennessee, NO -2, 49.5, New Orleans 30-26

NY Giants at Washington, WAS -1, 42, New York 19-17

Pittsburgh at NY Jets, PIT -3.5, 37, Pittsburgh 25-19

Detroit at Denver, DEN -7, 38.5, Denver 31-21

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, LAC -7.5, 45.5, L.A. 28-24

Arizona at Seattle, SEA -9, 50.5, Seattle 24-19

Dallas at Philadelphia, DAL -2, 46, Philadelphia 28-27

Kansas City at Chicago, KC -6, 44.5, Kansas City 38-21

Green Bay at Minnesota, MIN -5.5, 47, Minnesota 30-27

Buffalo at New England (NE -6.5)

Josh Allen is yet to find any success against Bill Belichick's defense in his young career, completing less than 50 percent of his passes and throwing five interceptions to a single touchdown over two games.

He has steadily improved this season and likely won't toss another three picks like he did in the team's first meeting of the season, but the Bills might still struggle against New England's excellent defense.

Tom Brady has thrown just three more touchdowns than Allen so far this season:

Punters may want to take the under on this game, even if 37 is tied for the lowest of any game this week.

Cincinnati at Miami (CIN -2)

The Bengals and Dolphins are among the worst teams in the NFL, combining for just four wins on the season so far.

Per Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon, they lead the way in negative points differential, setting up what could be an ugly encounter:

Miami's differential since Week 10 is just -41, however, and the Dolphins are 3-4 in their last seven games. Ryan Fitzpatrick is making the most of his limited weapons, and he gives his team a better chance of winning than Andy Dalton or Ryan Finley. Back Miami to win at home.

Dallas at Philadelphia (DAL -2)

The Cowboys have won four straight over their division rivals and demolished the Eagles 37-10 in Week 7. Dallas looked excellent in their one-sided win over the Rams and will travel to Philadelphia with plenty of confidence after that outing.

But prior to that 44-21 beatdown in Week 15, Dallas had lost three straight. Inconsistency has been a killer for the team, and a banged-up Dak Prescott is a major cause for concern:

There's little doubt Prescott will play, but the Cowboys need their star signal-caller at his best. The Eagles have shown tremendous heart of late―final-drive rallies in two straight games―and will be at home for this one. Courageous bettors may go for the upset here.