Jamal Crawford: 'I Really Don't' Get Why an NBA Team Hasn't Signed Me Yet

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Jamal Crawford wants to continue playing in the NBA at age 39. To this point, NBA teams haven't shared the sentiment and Crawford is unsure why.

"I really don't, but it's OK," Crawford told SiriusXM NBA Radio when asked if he understands why he's gone unsigned. "If I just said, 'Man this doesn't make sense,' if that consumed me, then I'd be stuck in that place and I wouldn't enjoy everything else that's happening in my life and everything else I'm able to do.

"For me, I don't think it comes down to whether I can play or not. Besides the 51-point game, I averaged, you know, over 30 points in the month of April, which is my highest-scoring month in my 19-year career. So I don't think it comes down to that. The year before that, I won teammate of the year, and I don't think it comes down to character. At that point, it's out of my hands."

Crawford averaged 7.9 points and 3.6 assists per game last season in 64 games with the Phoenix Suns. He struggled for most of the campaign, shooting 39.7 percent from the floor and 33.2 percent from three-point range, but had a stellar showing in his final four games of the season.

It appears NBA teams decided to view Crawford's play through a macro lens rather than using those four games as evidence he can still help a bench. The market for a nearly 40-year-old volume scorer who doesn't play much defense is always going to be limited, and it's going to be especially so in an NBA where versatility is perhaps the most important skill.

It's possible Crawford winds up finding a spot if a team suffers a bench injury, but it's hard to see where he might fit.