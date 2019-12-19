Pro Football Hall of Fame Reveals Full List of 2020 Centennial Slate Finalists

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Pro Football Hall of Fame unveiled Thursday the finalists for its Centennial Slate, with Jimmy Johnson, Bill Cowher and Paul Tagliabue among the luminaries headlining the group.

The Hall of Fame amended its rules for one year only, allowing for an increase in the size of the 2020 class to coincide with the NFL's 100th anniversary.

Here's the full list of Centennial Slate finalists.

Coaches

Don Coryell

Bill Cowher

Tom Flores

Mike Holmgren

Jimmy Johnson

Buddy Parker

Dan Reeves

Dick Vermeil

Contributors

Bud Adams, Owner

Ralph Hay, Owner

Frank Kilroy, Scout/General Manager/Executive

Art McNally, Official/Administrator

Art Modell, Owner

Clint Murchison, Founder/Owner

Steve Sabol, Administrator/President

Seymour Siwoff, Owner/President

Paul Tagliabue, Commissioner

George Young, Contributor/General Manager

Seniors

Cliff Branch, WR

Harold Carmichael, WR

Jim Covert, OT

Roger Craig, RB

Bobby Dillon, S

LaVern Dilweg, E

Ox Emerson, OG/LB/C

Randy Gradishar, LB

Cliff Harris, S

Winston Hill, OT

Cecil Isbell, TB/DB/HB

Alex Karras, DT

Verne Lewellen, HB

Tommy Nobis, LB

Drew Pearson, WR

Donnie Shell, S

Duke Slater, OT

Mac Speedie, E

Ed Sprinkle, DE/LB/E

Al Wistert, OT/DT/OG

The panel will select two coaches, three contributors and 10 players to move on the final round of voting. The remaining candidates will need at least 80 percent of the vote to earn enshrinement.

Winnowing the list down won't be easy given how many nominees have Hall of Fame resumes.

Harold Carmichael was a four-time Pro Bowler and caught 590 passes for 8,985 yards and 79 touchdowns over 14 seasons. Throughout the 1970s, only Harold Jackson had more receptions, while Carmichael was fourth in receiving yards.

Randy Gradishar was a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro in a nine-year career with the Denver Broncos. Gradishar was a star member of Denver's "Orange Crush" defense, which helped the team reach Super Bowl XII in 1978.

No member of the Centennial Slate has arguably been overlooked more by Hall of Fame voters than Don Coryell over the years. Coryell's San Diego Chargers teams were a forerunner for the present-day NFL and the league's emphasis on the passing game.

Coryell once again may be on the outside looking in, however, as he'll need to beat out at least one of Johnson or Cowher, both of whom were Super Bowl winners as head coaches.