Pro Football Hall of Fame Reveals Full List of 2020 Centennial Slate Finalists

Pro Football Hall of Fame Reveals Full List of 2020 Centennial Slate FinalistsDecember 19, 2019
The Pro Football Hall of Fame unveiled Thursday the finalists for its Centennial Slate, with Jimmy Johnson, Bill Cowher and Paul Tagliabue among the luminaries headlining the group.
The Hall of Fame amended its rules for one year only, allowing for an increase in the size of the 2020 class to coincide with the NFL's 100th anniversary.
Here's the full list of Centennial Slate finalists.
Coaches
- Don Coryell
- Bill Cowher
- Tom Flores
- Mike Holmgren
- Jimmy Johnson
- Buddy Parker
- Dan Reeves
- Dick Vermeil
Contributors
- Bud Adams, Owner
- Ralph Hay, Owner
- Frank Kilroy, Scout/General Manager/Executive
- Art McNally, Official/Administrator
- Art Modell, Owner
- Clint Murchison, Founder/Owner
- Steve Sabol, Administrator/President
- Seymour Siwoff, Owner/President
- Paul Tagliabue, Commissioner
- George Young, Contributor/General Manager
Seniors
- Cliff Branch, WR
- Harold Carmichael, WR
- Jim Covert, OT
- Roger Craig, RB
- Bobby Dillon, S
- LaVern Dilweg, E
- Ox Emerson, OG/LB/C
- Randy Gradishar, LB
- Cliff Harris, S
- Winston Hill, OT
- Cecil Isbell, TB/DB/HB
- Alex Karras, DT
- Verne Lewellen, HB
- Tommy Nobis, LB
- Drew Pearson, WR
- Donnie Shell, S
- Duke Slater, OT
- Mac Speedie, E
- Ed Sprinkle, DE/LB/E
- Al Wistert, OT/DT/OG
The panel will select two coaches, three contributors and 10 players to move on the final round of voting. The remaining candidates will need at least 80 percent of the vote to earn enshrinement.
Winnowing the list down won't be easy given how many nominees have Hall of Fame resumes.
Harold Carmichael was a four-time Pro Bowler and caught 590 passes for 8,985 yards and 79 touchdowns over 14 seasons. Throughout the 1970s, only Harold Jackson had more receptions, while Carmichael was fourth in receiving yards.
Randy Gradishar was a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro in a nine-year career with the Denver Broncos. Gradishar was a star member of Denver's "Orange Crush" defense, which helped the team reach Super Bowl XII in 1978.
No member of the Centennial Slate has arguably been overlooked more by Hall of Fame voters than Don Coryell over the years. Coryell's San Diego Chargers teams were a forerunner for the present-day NFL and the league's emphasis on the passing game.
Coryell once again may be on the outside looking in, however, as he'll need to beat out at least one of Johnson or Cowher, both of whom were Super Bowl winners as head coaches.
This Is Not the Same Russ 😤
Russell Wilson is ‘f--king vicious’ this year. He’s a mix of ‘Young, Elway and Brady’ who’s obsessed with winning ➡️