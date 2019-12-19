NFL TV Schedule 2019: Week 16 Live Stream, TV Coverage Map and Game Times

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Week 16 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting of the 2019 NFL season. Four playoff spots, and all four first-round byes, are still up for grabs, which means there is no shortage of playoff implications this week.

Three of the 16 contests will be broadcast on Saturday. Along with games on Sunday and Monday night, this makes for five games alone in the national spotlight.

Here, you'll find the full Week 16 schedule, along with live-stream and broadcast information. You'll also find a look at some of the top storylines of the week. First, though, let's check out the coverage map for Sunday's games.

Week 16 Schedule, TV and Live Stream

Saturday, December 21

1 p.m. ET: Houston Texans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL Network

4:30 p.m. ET: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, NFL Network

8:15 p.m. ET: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network

Sunday, December 22

1 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins, CBS, CBS All Access

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets, CBS, CBS All Access

New York Giants at Washington Redskins, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Carolina Panthers at Indianapolis Colts, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, CBS, CBS All Access

Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons, Fox, Fox Sports Go

New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans, Fox, Fox Sports Go

4:05 p.m. ET

Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, CBS, CBS All Access

Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos, CBS, CBS All Access

4:25 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, Fox, Fox Sports Go

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles, Fox, Fox Sports Go

8:20 p.m. ET

Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears, NBC, NBC Sports

Monday, December 23

8:15 p.m ET: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings, ESPN, WatchESPN

Buffalo Has a Shot at the AFC East

Every game on Saturday has potential playoff implications, but the juiciest matchup is between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots. With just two games remaining, Buffalo has a chance to unseat New England atop the AFC East.

The last time the Patriots didn't win the division was in 2008. You might remember that year as the one in which Tom Brady was sidelined with a torn ACL and the Miami Dolphins unleashed the Wildcat offense.

The Bills would have to win on Saturday and win in Week 17 while the Patriots lose to the Miami Dolphins—so this isn't the likeliest of scenarios. Still, it's worth noting that the Bills have a chance at making some history.

More realistically, the Bills have an opportunity to knock New England out of the No. 2 spot in the conference. If the Kansas City Chiefs win out and both they and the Patriots finish 12-4, the Chiefs will get the first-round by virtue of their head-to-head win.

Taking away the bye would put the Bills and Patriots on more equal footing should the two clubs meet again in the postseason.

Ravens Can Clinch

While the Patriots are clinging onto a first-round bye, they're all but out of the race for the AFC's No. 1 seed. The Baltimore Ravens own it due to a one-game lead and a head-to-head win over the Patriots. All Baltimore needs to do to clinch the top spot is to beat the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

While nothing is inevitable in the NFL, it would be perhaps the surprise of the season to see the Ravens lose to the Browns at this point. Baltimore is rolling—and hasn't lost since the last time these two rivals met—while Cleveland appears to be in complete collapse.

Not only did Browns players appear to quit against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15, they also appear to be giving up on head coach Freddie Kitchens.

"Yeah, I feel like there were some plays that everybody didn’t leave their 110 percent out there the whole play through the whole play, through the whole whistle," running back Kareem Hunt said, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Players don't quit on plays when they believe in the person calling them.

Anything less than a maximum effort from the Browns is going to result in an ugly one-sided game and an easy path to the top seed for Baltimore.

NFC East Title Game

The NFL doesn't have divisional title games—though that might not be the worst idea if the league really does want to expand the season and the playoffs. Every so often, though, we get what basically amounts to one late in the season.

This week, the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will do battle for the NFC East crown—sort of.

The teams are currently tied at 7-7, but Dallas owns the tiebreaker due to an earlier head-to-head win. If the Cowboys take this one, they'll take the East and can essentially sit out Week 17. If the Eagles win, they'll still have to handle the New York Giants in the season finale.

"This is the season," Eagles defensive tackle Tim Jernigan said, per Dan Koob of CBS Philadelphia. "... For all this time, this is what we do it for."

Unfortunately, the Eagles are going into this game at less than full strength. Philadelphia is hurting at the wide receiver position—both DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery are on injured reserve—which means much of this game will come down to the Eagles' ability to run the ball and to stop Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Regardless of the outcome, this should be the most intriguing game of Sunday afternoon.