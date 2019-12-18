Leonard Fournette Wins Grievance Against Jaguars to Get $99K Fine Rescinded

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 18, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 01: Leonard Fournette #27 of the Jacksonville Jaguars waits on the bench during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at TIAA Bank Field on December 01, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Leonard Fournette won his grievance against the Jacksonville Jaguars to get a $99,000 fine rescinded, according to Mark Long of the Associated Press. 

The running back was originally punished for sitting on the bench and remaining disinterested during the Jags' Week 17 game in 2018, in which he was inactive due to an ankle injury.

The team's executive vice president, Tom Coughlin, was certainly unhappy with his star running back after Jacksonville's 20-3 loss to the Houston Texans.

"I am disappointed in the behavior today from T.J. Yeldon and Leonard Fournette," Coughlin said last December, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN. "They were disrespectful, selfish and their behavior was unbecoming that of a professional football player."

It apparently led to a hefty fine against Fournette.

This also came shortly after the team voided the remaining guarantees in the contract of the 2017 first-round pick based on a suspension earlier in the year.

Fournette only appeared in eight total games in 2018 due to injury and suspension and he struggled even when on the field.

The 24-year-old has turned things around in 2019, appearing in every game so far while entering Week 16 tied for fourth in the NFL with 1,569 yards from scrimmage. Though the team has continued to struggle, it seems Fournette's relationship with the Jaguars has improved over the past year.

