Odell Beckham Jr. Says 'I'm Not Going Anywhere' Amid Rumors of Browns Unrest

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. jokingly said Wednesday he's held discussions with the Toronto Argonauts and Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League before stating he plans to remain in Cleveland.

"I'm not going anywhere," he told reporters. "I'll be here [with the Browns]. We'll figure this thing out."

Beckham has recorded 67 catches for 910 yards and two touchdowns across 14 appearances during his first season in Cleveland following an offseason trade from the New York Giants.

His arrival hasn't sparked the offensive revolution the team was hoping for in the second season of quarterback Baker Mayfield, though. The Browns rank 17th in total offense and 19th in passing yards per game as part of a 6-8 season with two games remaining.

Rumors about OBJ's potential discontent in Cleveland came to light in early December when Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported the wideout was telling opposing teams to "come get me":

The trend apparently continued during Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals as other Browns players, including Beckham's longtime friend Jarvis Landry, joined the "come get me" chorus, per Michael Silver of Sports Illustrated:

That said, it's quite possible those players were just joking about the media reports and not making legitimate pleas to get acquired from the Browns.

Beckham four seasons left on a five-year, $90 million contract, but Cleveland can trade him in the offseason without leaving any dead cap space.

The Browns haven't been officially eliminated from playoff contention, but they need to win their remaining two games and get plenty of help to qualify for the postseason field.

Barring that miracle, it will likely be another summer of change in Cleveland and rumors about OBJ's future are going to persist as part of that despite Wednesday's comments.