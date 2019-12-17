Adrien Broner Ordered to Pay $783K to Woman He Assaulted in 2018

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Boxer Adrien Broner has been ordered to pay $783,752 in damages and fees to a woman he assaulted at a nightclub in 2018, according to TMZ Sports.

The woman said Broner pinned her down on a couch and began kissing her in a VIP section of a club.

On Tuesday, the judge ruled the plaintiff proved "by clear and convincing evidence that [Broner] acted maliciously and that a substantial punitive award is necessary to punish and deter him from engaging in similar conduct in the future."

Broner did not appear in court to defend himself in the civil case.

In the criminal case, the 30-year-old pleaded guilty in April to misdemeanor charges of assault and unlawful restraint after initially facing counts of gross sexual imposition and abduction, resulting in two years of probation, per Dan Rafael of ESPN. He also paid the woman more than $4,200 worth of medical bills.

This was one of two criminal cases involving sexual misconduct for Broner in 2018. He was also arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at a shopping mall in Atlanta, per TMZ.

The former world champion last fought in January with a decisive loss to Manny Pacquiao. He's gone three straight matches without a win dating back to 2017.