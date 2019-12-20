Ranking the NFL's Most Dangerous Potential Wild-Card Teams

2 of 8

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Looking outside the top six potential wild-card teams, we have the Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns—both of whom would need a miracle to qualify for the postseason—the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Rams.

Any of these teams could pose a threat in the postseason—if they're in, they have a chance. However, they each have significant issues that keep them out of the top six.

The Texans have already beaten both the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots. However, they also have a defense that ranks 28th overall and 28th against the pass. They're built to win a track meet, not a low-scoring defensive struggle in January.

Can Houston win a shootout three consecutive times on the road? It hasn't won three in a row all season.

The Titans have been a dangerous team since making the switch to Ryan Tannehill at quarterback, but they've largely beaten up on bad teams since then. Kansas City is the only team Tennessee has defeated that currently has a winning record. The Titans have the track record of a second-tier team.

The Rams are the defending NFC champion and, naturally, should be considered a dangerous team if they make it to the dance. However, they have been plagued by consistency issues on both sides of the ball all season and need a lot of help just to get a ticket.

For Los Angeles, the Super Bowl hangover is real.

Armed with a playoff-caliber defense—ranked tied for sixth in points allowed—the Steelers are the closest to making the top six. However, a lack of quarterback experience and offensive firepower—Pittsburgh ranks 30th in total offense—makes the Steelers a one-dimensional team.

Can the defense carry Pittsburgh for three straight road games? It's possible, but it's a tall order against a talented AFC field.