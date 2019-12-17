Dodgers Trade Rumors: Top Prospect Gavin Lux Considered Untouchable

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Teams around the league looking for young talent apparently shouldn't get their hopes up when it comes to Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, many believe the Dodgers will not trade the 22-year-old "in any scenario," even though he is the team's "most coveted" player in discussions with other teams.

In theory, a major-market team in the middle of a competitive window could look to trade such a highly regarded youngster to a rebuilding club for a season-shifting superstar. However, Lux is also the type of player Los Angeles could build around for years to come in an effort to sustain its recent run of success.

The Wisconsin native slashed .240/.305/.400 with two home runs and nine RBI in 23 games last season during his MLB debut after he was a force during 113 games in the minor leagues with a .347/.421/.607 slash line to go with 26 long balls and 76 RBI.

Lux was the No. 2 overall player in MLB.com's prospect rankings heading into the 2019 campaign and is someone who could start for the Dodgers on Opening Day.

If he lived up to his potential in a lineup already featuring Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner, Max Muncy and Corey Seager, that would further boost the Dodgers' chances for an eighth consecutive National League West crown.

Even a superstar may not change Los Angeles' mind when it comes to parting with that possibility.