NBA: David Stern Remains in 'Serious Condition' After Suffering Brain Hemorrhage

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern remains in critical condition after undergoing emergency surgery following a brain hemorrhage Dec. 12.

The NBA updated Stern's condition in a statement released Tuesday:

"NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern remains in serious condition following emergency surgery to address a sudden brain hemorrhage on Thursday. He is receiving great care and surrounded by his loved ones. The Stern family and everyone at the NBA appreciate the incredible outpouring of support. Our thoughts and prayers remain with David and his family."

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Stern collapsed at a restaurant in Manhattan and was rushed to the hospital where he had surgery.

Morena Basteiro of ABC7 added the New York City Fire Department responded to a 911 call from inside the restaurant for cardiac arrest.

Stern, 77, served as commissioner of the NBA for 30 years from 1984-2014. His affiliation with the league has continued in the role of commissioner emeritus since he retired and Adam Silver took over.

During Stern's tenure as commissioner, the NBA added seven new franchises and expanded its brand around the world, including having Tokyo, Japan, host the league's first regular-season game outside of North America between the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz in 1990.

Stern was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014 and FIBA Hall of Fame in 2016.