Jon Gruden Reveals Al Riveron Apologized to Raiders for Bad Call on Derek Carr

Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden apparently received an apology from NFL vice president of officiating Al Riveron after a crucial missed call in Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

In the fourth quarter, Derek Carr attempted to slide in bounds but was called out, even though replays showed him go down before reaching the sideline.

"We accept his apology," Gruden said Monday, per Scott Bair of NBC Sports. "... That cost us dearly."

The Raiders were leading 16-13 at the time of the play in question. By ruling Carr out of bounds, the clock was stopped at 2:05, instead of running to the two-minute warning.

That allowed Jacksonville to preserve its final timeout, which it used two plays later. After a missed Raiders field goal, the Jaguars drove down the field for a game-winning touchdown in an eventual 20-16 victory.

"It was one of the more shocking moments of my life, if I'm being honest," Carr said of the missed call Sunday, per Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle.

"I couldn't believe it," Gruden said after the game. "I've never seen anything like it."

The loss dropped the Raiders to 6-8, likely ending any hope of reaching the playoffs after a promising 6-4 start to the season.