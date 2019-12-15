Browns Only NFL Team This Decade to Not Have Winning Year with Loss to Cardinals

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns entered the year with high expectations, but the team won't finish any better than .500 after falling to 6-8 with a loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

This adds to what has been a rough decade for the franchise:

Last year's 7-8-1 record was the Browns' best since they went 10-6 in 2007.

Cleveland's last playoff appearance came in 2002, while the team's last postseason win came in 1994. The head coach that season was Bill Belichick, while the defensive coordinator was Nick Saban.

Things were supposed to be different this year with a loaded offense around 2018 No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield, including proven playmakers like Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Nick Chubb.

Unfortunately, Mayfield failed to take another step after his promising rookie year. Through Week 15, he has 17 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions. Only Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller Jameis Winston has given it away more through the air.

Beckham has also struggled in his first year with the team, totaling only two touchdowns in 14 games.

It has led to more of the same for Cleveland, which will need to make some changes to finally get over .500 in 2020.