Dave Mondillo 'Had No Intention' of Giving Bengals' Sideline Video to Patriots

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The New England Patriots defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 34-13 on Sunday, but the game was not the major storyline surrounding the two teams.

David Mondillo, who is a supervising producer for Kraft Sports and Entertainment, released a statement regarding the Patriots' filming of the Bengals sideline last week. Tom Leyden of Boston 25 News shared the statement that explained Mondillo "obtained permission and received credentials and a parking pass for Sunday's game" before he did any filming.

"I had no intention to provide footage to football operations, I did not provide any footage, and I was never asked to do so," Mondillo said in the statement.

This comes after Jay Glazer of Fox Sports revealed footage of the Patriots filming the Bengals and the confrontation that ensued between Bengals security and the videographer:

The footage Glazer revealed includes eight minutes of video on the Bengals sideline, a staffer saying "I don't see the advanced scout in any of this video they're shooting," and a member of the Bengals security saying, "the damage is done, my friend."

The Patriots previously released a statement saying the filming was for the NFL's Do Your Job video series showing behind-the-scenes footage of different members of the organization. It also said the Patriots were given credentials to film at the game between the Bengals and Cleveland Browns but added "our failure to inform the Bengals and the League was an unintended oversight."

Glazer noted the league is investigating the situation and pointed out "intent is huge" when it comes to a potential punishment.

New England facing a league investigation for filming an opponent is nothing new. The organization was fined $250,000 and lost a first-round draft pick as part of the punishment for the 2007 Spygate scandal. Head coach Bill Belichick was also fined $500,000.

In 2008, Sen. Arlen Specter said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told him that Belichick has illegally taped opponents' signals dating back to 2000.

The Patriots also lost two draft picks and were fined $1 million for the 2015 Deflategate scandal that resulted in a four-game suspension for quarterback Tom Brady.