Report: Mavs' Luka Doncic 'Might' Return from Injury 'Within a Couple of Weeks'

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is likely facing a few weeks on the sidelines after suffering an ankle sprain in the team's 122-118 overtime loss against the Miami Heat on Saturday, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon:

Doncic, 20, has emerged as an MVP candidate in just his second NBA season. After winning the Rookie of the Year award (21.2 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 6.0 APG), he is averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from three in the 2019-20 campaign.

The advanced metrics love Doncic as well. His real plus-minus of 4.41 ranks him 11th in the NBA, while he's added 2.93 wins to the Mavericks this season (seventh in the league), per ESPN.

And he's provided no shortage of highlights.

Doncic also had a streak of 20 straight games registering at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists, only matched in NBA history by the legendary Oscar Robertson, per MacMahon. That streak ended Saturday following his ankle sprain.

Another injury is a concern for Dallas as the team attempts to secure a postseason berth. Without Doncic, the Mavericks are less of a threat. Getting him back and healthy as quickly as possible is priority No. 1.

While he's out of action, look for players like Jalen Brunson and Delon Wright to play bigger roles.