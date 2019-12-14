Report: Terrell Suggs Wants to Rejoin Ravens, May Not Report to Any Other Team

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs has reportedly made returning to the Baltimore Ravens his "overwhelming preference" after being waived by the Arizona Cardinals and has floated the idea of not reporting to other teams in an effort to secure a Ravens reunion.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the update Saturday.

Suggs spent the first 16 years of his NFL career with Baltimore, which selected him with the 10th overall pick in the 2003 draft.

The 37-year-old Arizona State product was named the 2003 Defensive Rookie of the Year and the 2011 Defensive Player of the Year while with the Ravens. He also earned seven Pro Bowl selections and was part of the team that won Super Bowl XLVII.

Baltimore attempted to keep him as a free agent in March, but the linebacker opted to join the Cards, per Scott Bordow of The Athletic.

"It was very difficult to leave a place or a team you've been a part of for so long, 16 years, and kind of explore the unknown," Suggs said. "It was difficult but like I said, necessary. I'm very confident in my decision and I feel I made the right one."

Suggs remained productive for Arizona with 37 total tackles, 5.5 sacks and four forced fumbles across 13 appearances. Cards head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the decision to let him go was not based on performance, but rather the 3-9-1 team looking toward the future.

"We have such great respect for him," Kingsbury told reporters. "He was phenomenal in our building, work ethic, energy, the juice he brought every day, professionalism—it was through the roof, and so we wanted to give him an opportunity to find a fit if that's out there."

Suggs' desire to make it back to the Ravens was predictable, but it's unknown whether the other contenders, especially in the AFC, will let the fellow championship hopeful add a productive edge-rusher without any competition.

The other option is claiming the linebacker off waivers to keep him away from Baltimore and placing him on the NFL's Reserve/Did Not Report list should he decide not to join the team.