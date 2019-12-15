Babe Ruth's 500th-HR Bat Sells for $1,000,800 at Auction

Uncredited/Associated Press

The bat Babe Ruth used to hit his 500th career home run sold for $1,000,800 on Saturday at SCP Auctions in California.

SCP Auctions official website confirmed the sale price of the historic piece of Major League Baseball memorabilia.

Ruth became the first player in MLB history to reach the 500-homer milestone on Aug. 11, 1929, in the New York Yankees' 6-5 loss to the Cleveland Indians. The solo shot came in the second inning off Cleveland starter Willis Hudlin.

When the auction closed Saturday, SCP Auctions CEO David Kohler told CNBC's Jabari Young the expectation was the winning bid could break the record for highest sale price of a game-used bat.