Chiefs Planned to Wear Local HS Helmets vs. Patriots If Equipment Didn't Arrive

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs found themselves in an unusual predicament leading up to their Week 14 showdown with the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts, as some of their equipment wound up in the wrong place.

Working against the clock, Kansas City had to find a backup plan to avoid a potential forfeit.

According to the MetroWest Daily News' Dom Nicastro, a representative from Riddell—which manufactures helmets—put in a call to Masconomet Regional High School (Boxford, Massachusetts) on Dec. 8 to get a hold of helmets for the Chiefs to wear.

"He told me, 'I really don't have too much time to talk," Masconomet athletic director John Daileanes said, per Nicastro. "'But a bunch of the Kansas City Chiefs helmets and shoulder pads and other equipment are in Newark, New Jersey, right now. There's a big snafu. I need to get down to Masco, and if it's possible could we use your helmets for the game?'"

Nicastro noted Masconomet's helmets are nearly identical to Kansas City's, outside of a lettering in the logo.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on game day that equipment for approximately 35 Chiefs players had made its way to Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday after mistakenly being left on the plane. NFL rosters consist of 53 players.

Fortunately for Andy Reid and Co., their helmets arrived to Gillette Stadium two hours ahead of kickoff, per the New York Post's Greg Joyce.

Kansas City managed to overcome the mayhem and pull out a pivotal 23-16 victory over its AFC rival. With the Chiefs leaving town with a win, Daileanes has since breathed a sigh of relief that he did not play a role in the Patriots' loss.

"I'm a diehard Boston sports fan. I would not have wanted to be responsible for a loss," Daileanes said. "I probably would have had to change my identity."