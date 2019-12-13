Niagara Goalie Tucker Tynan Suffers Gruesome Injury After Skate Cuts Leg Open

Niagara Goalie Tucker Tynan Suffers Gruesome Injury After Skate Cuts Leg OpenDecember 13, 2019
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press
A devastating injury to a goalie was enough to stop a youth game in the Ontario Hockey League.
Niagara IceDogs goalie Tucker Tynan, 17, was badly cut in the leg by an opposing player's skate after a collision in the crease. The London Knights player slid feet first toward the goal after being knocked down on the way to the net.
The second-period incident was captured on video as the game was immediately halted (warning: video contains graphic content).
Tynan was taken off the ice on a stretcher and immediately taken to the hospital.
The team announced a few hours later that the surgery was a success, and he is in stable condition.
Both teams left the ice after the gruesome injury, and play never resumed.
Lamar Is the King of Dual-Threat QBs
He cements his status as NFL MVP with 3,992 total yards and 40 TDs this season