Niagara Goalie Tucker Tynan Suffers Gruesome Injury After Skate Cuts Leg Open

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

A devastating injury to a goalie was enough to stop a youth game in the Ontario Hockey League.

Niagara IceDogs goalie Tucker Tynan, 17, was badly cut in the leg by an opposing player's skate after a collision in the crease. The London Knights player slid feet first toward the goal after being knocked down on the way to the net.

The second-period incident was captured on video as the game was immediately halted (warning: video contains graphic content).

Tynan was taken off the ice on a stretcher and immediately taken to the hospital.

The team announced a few hours later that the surgery was a success, and he is in stable condition.

Both teams left the ice after the gruesome injury, and play never resumed.