Fantasy Football Week 15: Matt Camp's Top Sleepers at Every Position

The waiver wire might look thin heading into Week 15. Of course, that shouldn't come as a surprise since options are running low and injuries continue to pile up this late in the season.

I'd like to say that if you made it this far, you already know what your starting lineup looks like for the semifinals of the fantasy playoffs, but you might be scrambling to replace players on teams out of contention getting sent to injured reserve. If that's the case, that replacement can carry you to a championship.

Last week's sleepers article featured A.J. Brown (WR2), Noah Fant (TE2) and Zach Pascal (WR11). You could easily be going right back to all three this week knowing they can replicate enough of that fantasy production to remain one of your starters.

Taking advantage of beatable matchups is an obvious staple of this article, so if a player like David Njoku is sitting on your waiver wire, he's a great plug-and-play option with the Arizona Cardinals on the schedule this Sunday.

It should be noted that Ian Thomas and DeAndre Washington were originally slated to be featured in this week's sleepers, but not enough is known about the statuses of Greg Olsen (head) and Josh Jacobs (shoulder). The inactive list will determine the viability of Thomas and Washington for Week 15.