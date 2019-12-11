Seahawks' Rashaad Penny to Undergo Surgery on Torn ACL Injury Suffered vs. Rams

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny will have surgery to repair the torn ACL he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

On Wednesday, head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Penny's operation will happen in the next week or two and that doctors will look for other damage as well.

The injury occurred during Seattle's first offensive possession when Penny went down after catching a screen pass from quarterback Russell Wilson.

Carroll told reporters Monday the team was still waiting for Penny's MRI results, but he wouldn't return this season: "He has had a big impact the past few weeks and we've really liked his contribution, so you miss him. A guy like that, you just don't replace it; you go to the next guy and he brings what he has."

Drafted No. 27 overall by the Seahawks in 2018, Penny was starting to carve out a significant role in the offense. He ran for a career-high 129 yards on 14 carries in a 17-9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12.

As the Seahawks continue their quest to secure a playoff berth, Chris Carson will continue to be the lead running back in the offense. C.J. Prosise will likely move up into the backup role with three games remaining in the regular season.