Giants CB Janoris Jenkins Tweets Derogatory Remark to Fan During Practice

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 01: Janoris Jenkins #20 of the New York Giants in action against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on December 01, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.Green Bay Packers defeated the New York Giants 35-17. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

New York Giants cornerback tweeted a derogatory comment at a fan who questioned the team's losing ways on Wednesday:

Jenkins, who is out of action with an ankle injury, sent the tweet while the Giants practiced.

"I was just made aware of it as I was going through the injury report, and he shouldn't be tweeting during practice," head coach Pat Shurmur said, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

It isn't the first time Jenkins has made headlines for the wrong reasons with a tweet. In 2016, he called former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor a "S--t Eater" following a matchup between the Giants and Browns. 

Jenkins has also been publicly unhappy with how the Giants have utilized him in their defense this year:

"You've got to use your weapons. I'm the only corner in the league that doesn't travel [with the opposing team's top wide receiver]," he told Charles McDonald of the New York Daily News on Dec. 1. "It's common sense. I'm on the left side of the field all game. I get two passes thrown my way. All the top corners in the league travel. Rabbit doesn’t travel anymore."

Some of Jenkins' frustrations are understandable. While the Giants have gone 2-11 and have given up 261.8 passing yards per game (26th in the NFL) and 24 passing touchdowns (tied 23rd), he's had a solid enough statistical season, posting 54 tackles and four interceptions. 

Jenkins reportedly cleared the air with his coaches after his remarks about his role in the defense. According to Raanan, "Jenkins spoke with [defensive coordinator James Bettcher] and Shurmur last week and all parties involved downplayed the incident."

It seems less likely Jenkins firing off a derogatory comment toward a fan will be downplayed, however. 

