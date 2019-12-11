Giants CB Janoris Jenkins Tweets Derogatory Remark to Fan During Practice

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

New York Giants cornerback tweeted a derogatory comment at a fan who questioned the team's losing ways on Wednesday:

Jenkins, who is out of action with an ankle injury, sent the tweet while the Giants practiced.

"I was just made aware of it as I was going through the injury report, and he shouldn't be tweeting during practice," head coach Pat Shurmur said, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

It isn't the first time Jenkins has made headlines for the wrong reasons with a tweet. In 2016, he called former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Terrelle Pryor a "S--t Eater" following a matchup between the Giants and Browns.

Jenkins has also been publicly unhappy with how the Giants have utilized him in their defense this year: