Patriots Reportedly Sign YouTube Trick Shot Kicker Josh Gable to Practice Squad

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 11, 2019

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media following an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

You have to hand it to the New England Patriots—they really know how to hire folks with experience making compelling videos. 

Their latest addition is devoid of controversy, however, after the team signed kicker Josh Gable to their practice squad. 

Unlike recent videos regarding the Patriots, it seems unlikely that Gable's history filming his own trick shots will lead to long meetings between Roger Goodell and team owner Robert Kraft.

Rather, he'll give the Patriots some depth at a kicker position that has seen the team utilize four different players at the position following Stephen Gostkowski's season-ending hip injury.  

