Bobby Lashley Beats Rusev After Lana Distraction in Tables Match at WWE TLC 2019

After a lengthy feud, Rusev and Bobby Lashley finally locked horns Sunday night at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs, and The All Mighty prevailed in a tables match.

Rusev seemed to have the match in hand before Lana jumped on his back, causing a distraction long enough for Lashley to suplex The Bulgarian Brute through a table.

The issue between the two men started in September when Rusev returned to WWE programming without Lana in tow. It wasn't long before she showed up on the arm of Lashley and began making out with him, signaling the end of her marriage with Rusev.

That led to Rusev and Lashley getting physical in subsequent weeks, but much of the focus was on the soap opera-esque storytelling involving The Ravishing Russian.

Lana asked for a divorce after claiming Rusev was a narcissistic sex addict, and after The Bulgarian Brute attacked Lashley, she filed a restraining order against him.

Although Rusev violated the order of protection, Lana and Lashley were arrested on the Dec. 2 edition of Raw when The All Mighty bumped an officer and she slapped one.

Lana was undeterred, though, which led to her and Rusev making their divorce official on Monday's episode of Raw. He agreed to sign the papers but demanded a match against Lashley at TLC in return, which he was granted.

The silliness of the love-triangle storyline hasn't been for everyone, but there is no denying it has garnered big reactions in arenas across the country and the segments have garnered significant viewership on YouTube.

A cross section of the viewing audience is invested in Rusev, Lashley and Lana from a storyline perspective, but perhaps even more became invested Sunday with the angle's first official match.

Rusev and Lashley are two of the most physically impressive hoss wrestlers in WWE, and they are both capable of dishing out and absorbing plenty of punishment.

They went blow-for-blow at TLC and finally provided fans with some payoff, although it wouldn't be surprising to see the feud continue after Lashley's win.

