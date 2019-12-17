Giants' Evan Engram Placed on Season-Ending IR with Foot Injury

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 17, 2019

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram will miss the rest of the season with a foot injury after being placed on injured reserve. 

The team announced the move on Tuesday. 

Per ESPN's Field Yates, Engram's season-ending injury means the Giants core set of skill players never played a snap together in 2019:

Engram has been limited by a mid-foot sprain, which didn't come with a timeline but has kept him out since Week 9.

With the Giants eliminated from playoff contention and riding out the string over the final two weeks of the regular season, there was no reason for the team to risk potential long-term damage to Engram by trying to get him back on the field in 2019. 

When healthy, Engram is one of the most dangerous players in the NFL at his position. The tight end still ranks second on the team in targets (68), receptions (44) and third in touchdowns (three) despite not playing in the past five games.

The 2017 first-round pick remains an explosive player with the ball in his hands, the biggest challenge over the past two seasons has been staying on the field.

New York will continue to rely on Kaden Smith as its primary tight end heading into Week 16 against the Washington Redskins.

