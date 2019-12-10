Didier Deschamps Signs New France Contract Until 2022

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

France manager Didier Deschamps has agreed a contract extension until 2022, meaning he will lead the team at the next FIFA World Cup.

The French Football Federation posted the news on its Twitter account:

Per BBC Sport, upon confirming the news, French football president Noel Le Graet called the new deal a "logical decision." As relayed in the report, Le Graet previously said that if France qualified for the 2020 UEFA European Championship, Deschamps' deal would be extended.

Deschamps, who won the World Cup with France as captain in 1998, made history as a coach 20 years on when he steered the team to the same title as a manager.

The French team were the standout outfit in the tournament in Russia, and their competition eventually culminated with a thrilling 4-2 win in the final against Croatia:



Although Deschamps has previously been accused of adopting a negative style as manager, he's been able to bring the best out of some excellent players in the final third. Antoine Griezmann has formed a fine partnership up top with Olivier Giroud, while Kylian Mbappe has frequently thrilled from a wide berth.

In defence, he's utilised the talents of Raphael Varane to great effect, while the likes of N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Blaise Matuidi present Deschamps with a surfeit of midfield options.

Per the Euro 2020 Twitter account, Deschamps will now be seeking a double-double when it comes to major championships:



Given they are now a team full of bona fide winners, France will be one of the favourites for glory at the competition next summer.

If the team were to suffer a poor tournament, that may bring Deschamps' position into question, even with this contract in mind. However, France have been so consistent and so effective in big games under his tenure that it'll take a force of a football team to oust them in pursuit of the title in 2020.